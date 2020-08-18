Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,133. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.