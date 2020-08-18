Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,842,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 595,511 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $247,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 34,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 224,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

