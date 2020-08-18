Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $135.60. 12,798,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
