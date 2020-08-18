Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $135.60. 12,798,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.