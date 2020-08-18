Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $135.60. 12,798,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

