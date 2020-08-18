Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.60. 12,798,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.