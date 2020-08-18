Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,174 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Walt Disney worth $528,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 89.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

DIS stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -208.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

