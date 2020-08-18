Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 140.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 287,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 155.2% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,467,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

