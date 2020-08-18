Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,699,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,400. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

