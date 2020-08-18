Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 6.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 283,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,699,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

