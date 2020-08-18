WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Position Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.12. 1,093,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,068. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

