Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coherent (COHR)

8/10/2020 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

8/5/2020 – Coherent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/5/2020 – Coherent had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $168.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

7/27/2020 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2020 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,997. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth $989,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 3,224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

