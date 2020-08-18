Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $228,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $351,706.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $1,754,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

