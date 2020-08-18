Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Humana (HUM)

Humana (NYSE: HUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $452.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $388.00 to $420.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $433.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $420.00 to $462.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $442.00 to $473.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $425.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $465.00 to $496.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Humana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2020 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Humana is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.17. The company had a trading volume of 379,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Humana by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,277,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Humana by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

