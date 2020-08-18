Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $422.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – IDEXX Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – IDEXX Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $300.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDXX traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

