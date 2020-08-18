Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,629 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $252,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 129.3% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,578,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,952,828. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

