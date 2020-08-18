Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. 29,475,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,874,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

