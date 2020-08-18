Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $13,647,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 82,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,476. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

