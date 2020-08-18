West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

WST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.31. 317,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,095. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $279.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

