WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, EXX, Bittrex and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bittrex, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, EXX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.