Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $63.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the lowest is $59.68 million. Wingstop reported sales of $49.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $239.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.58 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $264.26 million, with estimates ranging from $192.54 million to $279.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 95.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,170,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 99.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 358,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,308. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.