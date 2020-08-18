Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

In other news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 19,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $325,492.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,572,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,798 shares of company stock worth $12,155,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,031,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,004. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). Analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

