Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in AT&T by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,430,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 179,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 893,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

