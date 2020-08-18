X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XFOR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 64,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $36,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $178,285. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

