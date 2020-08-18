Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.22. 458,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,559. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

