Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.62). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 2,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $166,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $3,951,700. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

