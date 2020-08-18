YAM Price Hits $0.54 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One YAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00004432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the dollar. YAM has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00141162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.01834068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00192215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM’s official website is yam.finance

Buying and Selling YAM

YAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

