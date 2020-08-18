YAM (YAM) Price Down 98.7% This Week

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 66% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded down 98.7% against the US dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $2.66 million worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00007126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00139423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.01826665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00136015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM’s official website is yam.finance

YAM Token Trading

YAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

