YEE (YEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.62 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, DEx.top and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.50 or 0.05600675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014217 BTC.

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

