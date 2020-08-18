Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 160.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 482.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 60.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 374,316 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.60. 1,182,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

