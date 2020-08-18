Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post $1.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $24.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ABUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

ABUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 2,164,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,603. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $296.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

