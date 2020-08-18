Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,268 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,583,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after buying an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after buying an additional 890,689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

