Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $166.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $378.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $821.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,098,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,247. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

