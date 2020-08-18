Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post sales of $13.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.17 million and the highest is $14.03 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $69.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.62 million to $69.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.52 million, with estimates ranging from $78.46 million to $78.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 78,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ConforMIS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 72,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 35,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,062. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.06. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

