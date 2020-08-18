Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $2,591,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 872.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $1,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.09. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.