Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.58. HD Supply reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,454,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,552. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

