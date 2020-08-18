Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,832. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $159.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

