Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,084,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.28. 6,566,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,120. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

