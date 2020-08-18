Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.70). Hess posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

