Zacks: Analysts Expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Shopify reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

SHOP traded up $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,024.71. 1,283,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,084. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $998.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,669.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

