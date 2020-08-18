Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). SkyWest reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 393,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,818. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.