Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.73 Million

Brokerages expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $573.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $578.80 million and the lowest is $562.10 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $745.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.44. 14,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,115. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

