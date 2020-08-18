Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $310.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $314.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $386.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601,617 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 279,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,691. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $626.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

