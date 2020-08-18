Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $310.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $314.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $386.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601,617 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 279,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,691. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $626.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

