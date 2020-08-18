Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.70. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 754,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

