Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.46). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,495. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 12,677,490 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

