Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $17.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.85 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $70.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.07 billion to $73.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $77.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,656. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $211.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,871,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

