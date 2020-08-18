Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Knowles by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knowles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Knowles by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 4,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.32. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.