Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.31 Million

Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $484.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.02 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $540.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,287.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 378,977 shares of company stock valued at $674,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,861. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

