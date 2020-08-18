Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.21. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. 2,760,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,612. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

