Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $2.88. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $3.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 112,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 80.8% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $281.96. 317,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,201. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.