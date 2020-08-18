Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $209.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.9% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 225,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

